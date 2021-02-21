With schools reopening soon, the government will provide funds for “catch-up classes” during the summer holidays, it’s been claimed.

The news come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce some easing of restrictions on Monday (February 22).

Top of the agenda is reopening the nation’s schools, and helping kids to catch up on the lessons they’ve missed during lockdown.

Schools reopening part of a ‘three-point plan’

The Sunday Times reports that Boris will unveil a “three-point plan” that will “see schools draft in private tutors and pay teachers to extend their working day” to help bridge the gap.

A source said: “This is not just education support but also social support.

“We are acutely aware that pupils’ mental health has been impacted by not seeing friends or playing sport.”

It’s expected that Mr Johnson will announce the plans in tomorrow’s address to the nation.

What will Boris Johnson say about schools tomorrow?

The announcement will come after Johnson has addressed Parliament.

Subsequently, he’s expected to give the nation a “five-step” plan to ease the country out of lockdown.

Johnson is also expected to tell parents that teachers will be given the final decision over how to grade pupils for cancelled GCSEs and A-level exams in 2021.

Last year, the government received criticism after grades were left to a flawed algorithm to decide grades.

Shortened summer holidays?

However, rumours that the PM was going to extend the summer term by two weeks was met by outrage from some parents.

The rumours suggested that Johnson wanted to eat into the six-week summer holiday to help kids catch up.

One angry parent wrote on Twitter: “No, the summer term should not be extended.

“Let the teachers rest, FFS.”