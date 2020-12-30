A plan for schools reopening has been announced today but many Brits aren’t happy.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told the Commons on Wednesday that certain students in secondary schools won’t return for a further two weeks next month.

Exam year students will return on January 11 while other secondary school students will follow on January 18.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson unveiled new plans today (Credit: YouTube)

When are schools reopening?

The majority of primary schools will open as planned on Monday, January 4.

However, in a small number of areas with high infection rates, primary schools will stay closed temporarily.

It comes as even more areas in England were put into Tier 4 restrictions.

Brits have urged Boris Johnson to close schools in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mr Williamson told MPs today: “All pupils in exam years are to return during the week beginning January 11 with all secondary school and college students returning full time on January 18.

“During the first week of term on or after January 4, secondary schools and colleges will prepare to test as many staff and students as possible.

“And will only be open to vulnerable children and children of key workers.”

He added: “Testing will then begin the following week in earnest with those who are in exam years at the head of the queue.

“This is in preparation for the full return of all pupils in all year groups on January 18 in most areas.”

Primary schools will reopen next week (Credit: Pexels.com)

What have Brits said about the new plans?

However, many people on Twitter have slammed the new plans and called for a complete shut of schools next month.

One person said: “I shall hold @GavinWilliamson personally responsible if either my daughter in year 13 or my son in uni contract COVID-19 #tier4 #CloseSchoolsNOW.”

Another wrote: “@BorisJohnson SCHOOLS ARE SAFE! What planet are you on? How are schools are safe.

“Oh hang on it’s the mixing which is the problem. How do kids not mix? You’re out of touch! Schools are not safe, end of. #CloseSchoolsNOW.”

A third added: “Let’s just stop faffing around and call it another lockdown. Tier 4 nationwide, let’s go! #tier4 #CloseSchoolsNOW.”

