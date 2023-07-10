Second little girl dies after Wimbledon horror crash as parents pay tribute

A second little girl has died after a car crash at a school in Wimbledon last week.

Nuria Sajjad, who was aged just eight, died yesterday (July 9), days after the horror smash in London. Her parents have paid tribute to the little girl, calling Nuria the “light of their lives”.

Nuria is the second child to have died after a car ploughed into a school on Thursday (July 6). Last week, Selena Lau was named as the tragedy’s first victim. A number of others, including a seven-month-old baby, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nuria Sajjad’s parents have paid tribute to their daughter (Credit: Met Police)

Second girl dies after Wimbledon school car crash

Nuria Sajjad’s heartbroken parents revealed that she died yesterday as a result of her injuries.

In a statement shared through the Met Police, the family said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023. Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey. We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Last week, Selena Lau‘s parents shared a statement about the loss of their daughter.

They said: “Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

It’s claimed a woman in her forties remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Last night it was claimed that the driver suffered a seizure before the crash (Credit: YouTube)

Claims driver had seizure before crash

Last night, more details started to emerge about the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the school.

The woman, aged 46, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.

Last night it was claimed she may have had a seizure before the crash. A source claimed she was found to be “delirious” after the incident. It was also reported that she had bitten through her own tongue.

