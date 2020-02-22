Scarlett Moffatt shares enviable snaps from Orlando getaway with boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has delighted her followers on social media with a string of enviable snaps from a getaway with her family and boyfriend.

The reality TV star, 30, was joined at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida this month by her parents Betty and Mark, as well as her little sister Ava-Grace, 13, and boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCARLETT MOFFATT (@scarlettmoffatt) on Feb 19, 2020 at 9:26am PST

The presenter posted a photo with Ava after a day at the water-themed park, with the caption: "Life is precious. Time goes quick. My little sister isn't so little anymore. What a fab day we had making memories and shutting off the craziness that is real life at Volcano Bay & City Walk."

The next was a hilarious video, taken at Discovery Cove. After seeing the aquatic life on show there and having an active day underwater, Scott and Mark tried - and failed - to climb gracefully into hammocks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCARLETT MOFFATT (@scarlettmoffatt) on Feb 19, 2020 at 9:52am PST

Scarlett posted: "There's some days where you just need a good belly laugh.

"If you are having one of those days, here's Scott and my dad trying to get on the hammocks at @discoverycove.

"I'm gonna send these into You've Been Framed. Honestly what a day, we scuba dived, we sunbathed, we ate (a lot of carbs) and fed the birds."

The next holiday snap is the whole gang taking on the exhilarating Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride. The Moffatts climbed aboard a version of Hagrid's motorbike at the attraction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCARLETT MOFFATT (@scarlettmoffatt) on Feb 20, 2020 at 11:59am PST

The ex-queen of the jungle wrote: "Cliche, but I feel like it's needed right now, a little Harry Potter quote, 'We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already'.

"Let's be kind to each other, that's why I'm posting this photo, my hairs all over, my make-up's running and my double chin is out.

"But I'm happy because for once I’m not worried about everyone else’s opinions.

"Let's please try and be kind and add happiness into each other's lives."

Finally, Scarlett rounded off a memorable trip with a romantic message to Scott, who's been her boyfriend since early 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCARLETT MOFFATT (@scarlettmoffatt) on Feb 18, 2020 at 10:28am PST

She gushed: "All that truly matters in life is happiness and kindness. I'm slowly starting to learn this. I'm so happy that of the seven billion people in this one universe we found each other. You're like a new member of the Moffatt family, what a holiday this has turned out to be."

