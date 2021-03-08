Scarlett Moffatt ‘splits from boyfriend Scott Dobinson’ just weeks after moving into new home

Scarlett Moffatt has reportedly split from boyfriend Scott Dobinson after two years together.

The 30-year-old former Gogglebox star is said to be “heartbroken” following a “rough few weeks” with the police officer.

It comes shortly after the pair moved into their “forever home” together.

Scarlett Moffat has reportedly split from boyfriend Scott Dobinson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scarlett Moffatt ‘splits’ from boyfriend

According to The Sun, the couple made the decision to mutually end their relationship.

A source claimed: “Scarlett is heartbroken that her relationship with Scott has come to an end.

“They’ve had a rough few weeks and lately it’s all become too much.”

Meanwhile, the publication also claimed the reality star announced their split on Instagram yesterday (March 7).

However, Scarlett deleted the post after a few seconds.

It is said to have read: “Unfortunately me and Scott are no longer together. Nothing major has happened, it’s just one of those sad things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCARLETT MOFFATT (@scarlettmoffatt)

“I’m going to stay positive for the future and if this lockdown has taught me anything it’s to grab life by the horns as life’s far too short.”

The couple no longer follow each other on social media.

Furthermore, Scarlett is said to have removed Scott from their joint home account.

Scarlett’s rep declined to comment on the split when approached by ED!.

The couple reportedly decided to go their separate ways (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scarlett opens up on Scott

Meanwhile, the news comes weeks after Scarlett opened up on their relationship to ED!.

At the time, the TV personality appeared perfectly content with Scott as she discussed their new home together.

She told us: “Me and Scott can’t stop smiling, although if I’m totally honest with you it’s quite stressful.

“I don’t think I’ve written so many lists in my life – I’ve even got a list on what lists I need to write a list on!”

Furthermore, Scarlett admitted she had found her “happily ever after”.

The star went on: “Who knew that the key to a happy relationship is falling in love with your best friend?!”

