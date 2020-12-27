Scarlett Moffatt reveals throwback swimsuit pic from when she was ‘at her lowest’

Scarlett Moffatt has shared a throwback bikini selfie and has admitted she was at her “lowest” when the snap was taken.

The former Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity star, 30, took to her Instagram Stories to answer fans’ questions.

And it wasn’t long before she opened up about a period of unhappiness.

Scarlett shared the snap on her Instastories (Credit Instagram)

How did weight loss affect Scarlett Moffatt?

Scarlett asked fans to let her know which picture to post.

Fans asked everything from her favourite holiday to her dream moment, but one asked her to post an image that signified ‘when people didn’t know you were at your lowest’.

Scarlett accepted the challenge and honestly answered the question.

She shared a throwback snap of her in a bikini looking slimmed down and toned.

Has Scarlett put on weight?

The courageous admission comes after Scarlett also admitted that she had gained weight during lockdown.

After sharing another snap on Instagram, she said: “My beautiful friends at @jyylondon helping me show off my curves that have been enhanced by lockdown 2.0.”

However, it hasn’t always been this way when it comes to Scarlett and her weight.

Scarlett said she has put on weight during lockdown (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Body image and happiness

Scarlett’s weight and body image have fluctuated from 2013 onwards.

Back in 2018 she told fans she had lost an incredible three stone.

She had also dropped from a size 18 to a size eight.

It was claimed that she had lost the weight after visiting a Swiss fitness retreat and went on a 700 calories-per day diet.

Despite the weight loss success, Scarlett admitted that the period affected her head space.

She told the Open Mind podcast: “I slowly realised it was quite detrimental to my mental health.”

