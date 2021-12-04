Scarlett Moffatt reveals baby name as she opens up on starting a family with boyfriend Scott

Scarlett Moffatt has opened up about starting a family – and revealed what her children will be called.

The former Gogglebox star, 31, is in a serious relationship with policeman boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

They have been together for three years – and now babies are on Scarlett’s mind.

Scarlett Moffat reveals her baby plans (Credit: Splash News)

What did Scarlett Moffatt say about babies?

She said: “Me and Scott are ­planning on having kids. We were discussing what names I would like. Whenever I meet ­anyone and think, your name’s nice…’ I’ve made this little list,” she said.

She then revealed her favourite names.

“For a boy, I like Forrest or Apollo. And then for a girl, Celeste – it’s like a star constellation – or Posie.”

So when will Scarlett and Scott start trying?

However, before Scarlett’s fans start sending her babygros, Scott has insisted they are not trying just yet.

However, also speaking on the Scarlett Moffatt Wants To Believe podcast, he said: “Not now… We’re not ­planning on any now.”

Scarlett and Scott are busy with their new house

Meanwhile Scarlett’s been busy making sure their home is exactly as the couple would like.

In fact, the star’s revealed that she’s had a cinema room, wine cellar and even a stage built just for her.

Speaking on the podcast All Round Mine, Scarlett opened up about her incredible renovations.

“So we’re having glass doors made. It makes me sound fancy but when I buy wine I literally get the highest percentage at the lowest price.

However, she said: “I just really like drinking wine to be honest.

“To the right is some more double doors and this is our cinema room. This is carpeted and has wood veneer – black matte wood veneer on the walls – so it’s very soundproof.”

But at least that’ll come in handy for when the kids start screaming!

