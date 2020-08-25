TV’s Scarlett Moffatt has shared a sweet tribute to her mum Betty as she celebrates her 50th birthday.

The former Gogglebox star, 29, marked the occasion with a series of snaps from her mum’s epic pop-up pub party.

The first shot showed Scarlett and Betty posing together with a glass of bubbly in hand.

The TV favourite also cuddled up for a snap alongside her younger sister Ava and boyfriend Scott Dobinson as they enjoyed a silent disco.

She followed the photos with shots of the party’s interior, including a huge cake, an inflatable pub and a karaoke machine.

Scarlett wrote: “Happy 50th birthday @bettymoffatt – my mam by blood, my best friend by choice ❤️ .

“Not an AD or sponsored or anything but I just want to give a massive shout out to some fabulous people who made my mam’s birthday amazing.

Scarlett Moffatt shared a sweet birthday tribute to her mum Betty (Credit: Splash News)

“And sometimes it’s hard to find ideas of what to do for a loved one’s special day (especially during these difficult times) so here’s some ideas.”

The former I’m A Celebrity winner concluded the post by thanking those who helped make the party a success.

Fans rushed to send Betty their well-wishes, with one commenting: “Hope your mam had a fabulous day 💞 she looks stunning xx.”

A second said: “Ahh what a great pic of you and your mum, you both look so gorgeous 💖💫 .”

The former Gogglebox star called her mum her “best friend” (Credit: Splash News)

Scarlett Moffatt’s family celebrations

Scarlett previously gave her two million followers a glimpse into the bash over the weekend.

Making sure it was the best way to celebrate her mum’s big day during the pandemic, she brought the bar to her house with an blow-up pub.

There was even a life-sized cardboard cutout of actor Robert De Niro!

Scarlett explained: “Here’s a little sneak peak of how it went. Was hard only having 30 guests (due to Covid) but I still think I should become a party planner.”

Scarlett and her family celebrated Betty’s birthday over the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Scarlett’s body positive message

Betty’s birthday comes just days after Scarlett urged fans to be kinder to themselves on Instagram.

In the honest post, the star bared it all as she showed off her “boobs and belly” while wearing a bikini.

Scarlett shared: “BE KIND not just to others but to yourself! This is my body my boobs my belly my legs ❤️

BE KIND not just to others but to yourself!

“If you are like me and have ever criticised your body or missed out – like not gone on a night out or to a beach or pool or cancelled an event because you felt like you looked too fat or too thin or too saggy or not perfect – then STOP!”

She added: “Let’s be our own best friends and not stop living our best life just because we aren’t a ‘perfect aesthetic’. Life is far too short and life would be super boring if we were all the same!

“Remember every body is a beach body❤️ .”

