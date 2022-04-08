Scarlett Moffatt previously admitted she wanted to ‘disappear’ during the height of her bullying ordeal.

The 31-year-old former Gogglebox star appears on BBC Two‘s Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles tonight (April 8).

However, before finding fame, Scarlett faced horrific bullying from her school classmates.

Scarlett Moffatt faced horrific bullying during her teenage years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scarlett Moffatt details her bullying hell

Last year, Scarlett revealed that she was forced to change schools after becoming a target for bullies.

Speaking to The Mirror, she shared: “I would get out of school ten minutes early so that they wouldn’t beat me up because they would threaten to. I once went out to play with someone who I thought was my friend and it ended up being a bit of a trap, and there were six girls.

“I ran away and I knocked on this old woman’s bungalow and she drove me home because I was so scared. I used to walk round Asda car park again and again so my parents didn’t suspect anything.”

I just didn’t like life.

Scarlett went on to explain how she broke down to her dad following the incident.

She added: “Three years of school hell just all came out and that was the day that we decided that I would change schools.”

Thankfully, Scarlett has managed to bounce back from the trauma.

Scarlett appears on Pilgrimage tonight (Credit: BBC)

In a separate interview with The Sun, the TV star said: “From aged 12, I just didn’t like life. I didn’t have the best time, really.

“But if I hadn’t had those experiences at school, then I probably wouldn’t be here. If I had just tried to fit in, I wouldn’t be the weirdo that I am now.”

Since leaving Gogglebox, Scarlett has managed to path out a successful career for herself.

Scarlett appears on BBC Two’s Pilgrimage tonight!

Her latest television venture – BBC Two’s Pilgrimage – sees the reality star explore her religious beliefs on a spiritually significant trek.

She’ll take on the trek alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Nick Hewer, Monty Panesar, Louisa Clein, Shazia Mirza and Will Bayley.

Speaking about her religious beliefs, Scarlett said: “I would describe myself as Christian, but not a strict Christian. I don’t go to church, but I definitely believe and religion to me is security.

“I’m doing the pilgrimage as I want to know what my religion is. I want to be able to answer that question with confidence.”

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles begins on Friday 8th April at 9pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

