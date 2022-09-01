Scarlett Moffatt breaks down in tears as she details kidnap attempt by stalker

Scarlett Moffatt took to her Instagram stories last night (August 10) to give a terrifying warning to her fans after an ‘attempted kidnap’.

The former Gogglebox star and presenter posted a video while weeping on her Instagram stories.

She expressed: “Right, I’m going to do this video, not for attention or anything like that.

Scarlett took to her Instagram stories while in tears (Credit: Instagram)

Scarlett Moffatt on Instagram

“Firstly, I want to say a massive thank you to Neil and Danny, who work for LNER, because it’s not your job description to walk me all the way to my hotel, and I really really appreciate it.”

She tagged the LNER train company so that they could see the help their employees had been.

She continued: “I’m doing this, so people realise the importance of using social media and not always posting where you are.

“I, stupidly and naively, posted saying I’m off to London on the train, and when I got into King’s Cross Station, there was a guy there.”

The video then cut off after she began to cry.

Scarlett then posted another video continuing the story.

The Gogglebox star revealed that a man was urging her to come home with him at the train station (Credit: Instagram)

She stated: “Sorry, I’ve composed myself.

“I think because Danny and Neil were there, I stayed calm, but this guy came at me and was saying, ‘Scarlett, I’ve been waiting for you’ and ‘You’re coming home with me.’

“I said, ‘Oh no, thank you,’ and walked off. Then he followed me and was like, ‘Scarlett, Scarlett, you’re coming home with me; I’m taking you home with me.’

“Then, luckily, the train guards saw this because it was just outside King’s Cross Station, and they were like ‘Come over here, Oh Scarlett hiya’ and pretended I was with them and then walked me to my hotel.”

Scarlett issues warning to fans

The 31-year-old then issued a stark warning to her 2.2 million followers about online privacy.

She said: “I think it’s just hit us how scary that was, but I want to say to you, do not post your location. You don’t know who is looking at your stories.

I hope it’s a reminder to remember not to post locations in real-time on social media.

“I want to post a picture of Danny and Neil, the absolute legends that they are.”

The next day, Scarlett posted a picture of the men who walked her home after the incident (Credit: Instagram)

She then posted another video explaining she would upload the picture the next day due to privacy concerns.

When she did post the picture of her heroes, she captioned it: “Here’s my little angels from yesterday @lner.

“Thanks for all your lovely messages, and I hope it’s a reminder to remember not to post locations in real-time on social media.”

She continued: “Be really careful with giving away too much private information online.”

