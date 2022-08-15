Scarlett Moffatt issues defiant message as she slams ‘disgusting’ paparazzi for swimsuit pics

Scarlett Moffatt sent a defiant message on Instagram, slamming a ‘disgusting’ paparazzi photographer.

The former Gogglebox star posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit on her page, along with a furious caption.

She wrote: “To the disgusting pap who snuck into the hotel to take photos of me with my little sister. I ain’t ashamed of my body, yes they’re not the most flattering pictures but baby I’m living my best life. This is a reminder to be kind about your own body and never let it stop you from doing the things you love.”

What did Scarlett Moffatt say on her Stories?

Scarlett’s army of friends and followers praised her for making a stand.

Her fellow I’m A Celeb winner, Vicky Pattison, said: “You look wonderful hun.”

Charlotte Crosby added: “Makes me even more angry that you’re with your little sis enjoying private fam time! You look amazing.”

Loose Women‘s Judi Love wrote: “And we love seeing you live your best life Queen.”

Denise Van Outen commented: “Sod em! You’re fantastic.”

Love Island host Laura Whitmore said: “What a brilliant life you have! Keep being you and living it.”

And Bake Off star Candice Brown wrote: “Love you lady.”

Scarlett followed the post up by taking to her Instagram Stories where she thanked everyone for all their kind comments.

Scarlett Moffatt on Instagram

She said: “I’ve just spent the last hour reading through all of your comments and my heart is genuinely, genuinely full to the brim of love, of happiness, of confidence that, actually we are changing as a society on what we want to see in the press.”

Scarlett continued: “I’ve been doing this telly thing now for ten years and genuinely I understand that when you are in the public eye you do, unfortunately give a little bit of your privacy away.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t often post about her little sister because she isn’t in the industry.

Scarlett added: “It made me uncomfortable to know that some bloke had been taking our picture and we were on that trip cos she’s just turned 16. And she was in a swimsuit. And it does make me feel uncomfortable.”

Scarlett said she thinks there is a time and a place for paps, but a private hotel is not one of them.

“Do you know what?” she asked. “I’m actually at peace with what I look like. I’m really really happy.”

