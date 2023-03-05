Scarlett Moffatt has stunned fans with a new Instagram photo showing off her baby bump.

The former Gogglebox star treated her 2.3 million Instagram followers to a new photo today (Sunday March 5), in which her baby bump is now more visible than ever.

Scott and Scarlett are thrilled (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scarlett Moffatt pregnancy

Scarlett, who is best known for appearing on Gogglebox, announced her pregnancy just last month.

She revealed the happy news that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend of four years Scott Dobinson on Instagram.

Captioning the photo of her ultrasound scan, she described her pregnancy as “a dream” and said that both she and Scott were “on cloud nine”.

Less than a month on, her baby bump seems to have “popped up overnight”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

Fans were over the moon to see Scarlett’s new look in her latest Instagram post.

The star was glowing in an outfit of stunning brown dress and matching heels today. Her hands cupped her baby bump that she said had “popped up overnight”.

She captioned the photo, “Hello Baby Bump… I feel so lucky and grateful to be loving pregnancy so far.”

She continued by asking her followers, “Did anyone else feel as if their bump popped up over night?” following up with two heart emojis.

Scarlett is expecting her first baby this year (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Scarlett Moffatt baby bump

The comments section was heart and heart-eye emoji galore, with fans rushing to express their delight at Scarlett’s baby bump.

“You look absolutely stunning!” One follower told the Gogglebox-favourite.

“You’re glowing!” Agreed several others.

“You look amazing lovely lady.” Someone else commented.

“Congratulations Scarlett you will make the best mummy,” came another devoted fan.

Amongst the commenters were fellow Googlebox stars The Reverend Kate Bottley, who wished her “congratulations xxx”, and Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattinson who told Scarlett: “You look amazing mate”.

The photo was clearly a hit, amassing over 50K likes in total.

The TV star has recently added a “Baby Dobinson” highlight to her Instagram, so hopefully this will just be one of many prengancy updates to come.

Read More: Boyfriend of pregnant Scarlett Moffatt on ‘annoying’ reason he ‘can’t ask her to marry him’

What did you think of Scarlett’s latest Instagram? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.