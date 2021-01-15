Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond reportedly has cancer and is undergoing tests.

Representatives for the American actor and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, 44, confirmed that he currently doesn’t know the “true severity” of his illness, amid reports he has stage-four cancer.

Dustin shot to fame as Screech in Saved by the Bell (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What did reps for Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond say?

Speaking to Metro, a rep said: “Yes it is true that Dustin has cancer, but he is still undergoing tests and we won’t know the true severity until these tests are complete.

“Once we have our facts straight, Dustin will release a statement personally about what is happening.”

Speaking further, they called on fans to keep Dustin in their thoughts.

The American star was also in the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They added: “In the meantime, we ask for fans’ continued thoughts and prayers, and hope for his speedy recovery.”

Earlier in the week, reports emerged that Dustin was in hospital. TMZ reported it was feared he could have cancer because it runs in the family.

Dustin Diamond played Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers in the hit sitcom Saved by the Bell, which ran from 1989 until 1992.

Dustin served several months in prison after an altercation in a bar (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother and prison time

He was also in the 2013 series of Celebrity Big Brother, which featured Loose Women‘s Carol McGiffin, actress Vicky Entwistle and reality star Charlotte Crosby, who went on to win.

In recent years Dustin has spent time in prison.

A judge sentenced the actor to four months behind bars over an altercation at a Wisconsin bar on Christmas Day in 2014, The Independent reported.

They convicted him for two misdemeanours – disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon – and he was out after serving three months.

According to CNN, cops rearrested him a few months after his release. He had reportedly violated the terms of his probation, however AP reported authorities released him within two days of his arrest.

