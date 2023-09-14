James Martin is welcomed into millions of homes every Saturday morning on ITV. But despite his popularity, the celebrity chef keeps his private life very much that way.

That’s because, as he has previously revealed in an interview, the 51-year-old was warned about his guarding his privacy. And the advice given to James apparently came from “mega-famous people”.

It seems he is determined to maintain the separation between his life in front of the cameras, and the time he spends away from them.

James tends to keep his private life on the down low (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Morning host James Martin: Why won’t he discuss his private life?

The James Martin’s Saturday Morning host’s admission, ironically, came during an interview with the Mirror.

A recap of that chat, published in June 2018, reportedly saw him open up about not giving too much personal information away.

Apparently a question regarding his TV producer girlfriend Louise Davies saw him ‘stiffen’, leading to a curt dismissal.

“Don’t answer those questions,” James is reported to have responded.

James got advice from some famous people… (Credit: ITV)

James values his privacy

The cookery star also questioned why his personal life had to be revealed for the good of his career.

He continued with his response by insisting the journalist asking the question would be frustrated as James maintains boundaries.

James explained this was supported by the views of other celebs he has encountered.

When I go back home that’s my time.

He continued: “I’ve met some mega famous people who’ve told me, ‘If you open that up, you’ve nowhere to go.’

“One very high-profile person said: ‘Build big gates at home for peace of mind.’ And I did, so when I go back home that’s my time.'”

James Martin ‘bullying’ claims

James has had a tough couple of months recently after facing ‘bullying’ allegations. He was accused of using ‘intimidating’ behaviour towards staff.

He issued a statement at the time, addressing the claims. The star said: “The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life. I was dealing with the death of my last living grandparent, my grandfather, and on account of work commitments I could not attend his funeral.

“On top of this, I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face. And I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions. And I have to have regular treatments.

“After all this stress I was in a very emotional state, and when after filming in early January 2018 I discovered my home had been flooded while filming. I was extremely upset. I can only say I am human. And following a build-up of personal life pressure, I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home.”

Read more: James Martin’s confession about the ‘missing pieces of himself’ following health diagnosis

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs September 16 from 9.25am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.