Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting was attacked with makeshift blades and called a ‘[bleeping] nonce’ by fellow inmates, according to new details about the murderer’s time in prison.

Whiting received a minimum of 40 years after he abducted and murdered schoolgirl Sarah Payne in 2000.

Sarah Payne was killed y Roy Whiting in 2000 (Credit: Good Morning Britain / YouTube)

What happened to Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting?

An incident in November 2018 at Wakefield Prison, West Yorkshire, saw him punched, kicked in the head and stabbed. The attackers were two other convicted killers.

A nurse and prison guards saved him by getting his attackers off him.

The Sun revealed details of the incident following Whiting’s attackers, Richard Predergast, 40 and Kevin Hyden, also 40, admitting to wounding with intent.

Whiting was reportedly stabbed in his cell by two convicted killers (Credit: 5News / YouTube)

Judge Tom Bayliss QC, at Leeds Crown Court, sentenced them to seven-and-a-half years today (Wednesday, October 14).

Speaking about the case, he said it didn’t matter what their motivation was for attacking Sarah Payne’s killer.

And he insisted that Whiting’s reputation was not relevant.

The court extended the minimum tariffs on both Predergast and Hyden’s existing life terms by five years.

I do believe that my actions on this day did save Roy Whiting’s life.

Judge Bayliss said, as reported by The Metro: “Whatever may have been his crime, whatever may have been, and remains, his notoriety, that, in my judgment, is irrelevant other than to record that his notoriety seems to have served as something of a motivation for the two of you to have done what you did.”

The nurse commented: “I do believe that my actions on this day did save Roy Whiting’s life.”

An ITV documentary last year, hosted by GMB’s Susanna Reid, explored the tragic case of Sarah’s death.

ITV’s documentary Sarah Payne: The Untold Story

Sarah Payne: The Untold Story saw the schoolgirl’s mum, Sara, make the harrowing journey to the place where her daughter was abducted.

After Sarah’s tragic murder, Sara, 50, campaigned to change the law. She wanted it so concerned parents could access the sex offender register.

She said on the programme: “If I close my eyes I can see her and I can hear her and see her running around just shouting.

“The last thing I remember is Sarah just waving and she was like, ‘Go, go, go… we’ll see you at home’.”

