Sarah Parish rushed to hospital after horror accident on holiday

Brancroft actress Sarah Parish has been rushed into hospital following an accident during a holiday in Turkey.

The TV favourite suffered an awful fall while enjoying an autumn break with her family.

Sarah, 53, shared her traumatic experience with followers on Instagram, writing: “A broken rib?? No, no, that’s not enough for this f*** wit.

“Let’s pop in to the equation a nasty fall on a very hard surface resulting in a fractured spine. Yes, that’s better.

“Spending a couple of extra days in Turkey but not at the lovely @hillsidebeachclub. At the local Turkish hospital. FFS. Life really does appear to be taking a massive dump on my head right now.”

Friends’ support

Sarah has a close-knit circle of thespy friends in London, who rushed to show their sympathy.

Good pal Lisa Faulkner wrote: “Honey I can’t believe it. Just hope you are ok. Lots of love.”

Tracy Ann Oberman implored: “Oh Sarah – you poor thing. Get home ASAP. Hope you’re not in too much pain and if you need ANYTHING – let us know x.”

And Catherine Tyldesley added: “Oh bloody hell love! Get well soon! Xxxx.”

Accident-prone?

Poor Sarah appears to be a little accident-prone – in 2018 she broke her leg while snowboarding.

She wrote on social media then: “‘No sleep last night, was on enough Morphine to knock the Navy out but still in pain.

“Note to self: cheap plastic sledges are for sitting in and gently trundling down primary slopes NOT a substitute for a stand up snowboard.”

Sarah is one of the most enduringly popular faces on British TV, having become a household name thanks to Cutting It on BBC One.

Since then, she’s had key roles in Mistresses, Monroe, Broadchurch and W1A – as well as the titular role in ITV crime drama Bancroft.

She is married to fellow actor James Murray, and they share daughter Nell, 11.

In 2009, they lost their first daughter Ella-Jayne at just eight months, after she died from congenital heart failure.

The couple cofounded The Murray Parish Trust in her memory.

