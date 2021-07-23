Sarah Millican on tour with Bobby Dazzler: What did she do before comedy and is she single?

Comedian Sarah Millican is back on tour with her stand up show Bobby Dazzler now coronavirus restrictions have been eased.

The South Shields comic is taking her comedy all over the UK and Ireland, as well as Europe, into 2022.

She also hopes to book some international dates in Australia, New Zealand and North America in the future, too.

Until then, here are a few things you might like to know about her…

How old is Sarah Millican?

Born in 1975, Sarah turned 46 in May.

She was born and raised in the north east of England.

Is Sarah Millican single?

Sarah is married to fellow comic Gary Delaney.

They got wed in 2013. Gary is her second husband following her first marriage which lasted from 1997 to 2004.

She and Gary started seeing each other in 2006.

Sarah moved back in with her parents after her first marriage ended. She has previously made mention of how the end of this relationship has helped inform her comedy material.

Sarah said in an interview with The Independent: “I got married at 22, which, at the time, didn’t seem young.

“I don’t regret it because you can only make the decisions that feel right at the time, otherwise you’ll just be cautious about everything and that’s no way to live.”

What did Sarah Millican do before comedy?

Before she turned to stand up as a career, Sarah worked in a Job Centre.

She did this as her job until she was 29.

However, Sarah believes her life experience meant she was perhaps more resilient to handing heckling than younger comics.

Someone can shout something at me but it’s not going to be as bad as some of the things I’ve experienced.

She reflected: “Because I started doing stand-up relatively late, someone can shout something at me but it’s not going to be as bad as some of the things I’ve experienced.

“I’ve lived a bit. When you’re 29 it’s, ‘come on… I’ve had scarier farts than you’.”

How can I find out more about the Sarah Millican tour?

Sarah Millican’s tour dates for Bobby Dazzler are listed on her website.

Follow her on Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date with how she’s going while she’s on the road.

Her first performances went down over the last few evenings in Leeds. And she’s raised hundreds for the Samaritans by asking her audiences to donate, too.

