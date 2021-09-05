Cheryl’s heartbreaking admission as Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding fought breast cancer

Cheryl previously opened up on her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, just months before her death.

Back in March, the singer discussed the moment she found out her pal was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

Cheryl said she felt “helpless” and that Sarah was on her “brain every waking hour”.

Cheryl opens up on Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding

Cheryl spoke about her pal’s devastating diagnosis and subsequent prognosis in Sarah’s autobiography, Help Me Out.

“The news of Sarah’s illness hit me so hard,” she wrote.

“Since that day, she’s been on my brain every waking hour – so much so that I feel like I want to be with her.”

She went on to say that the two FaceTime regularly, and some days can happily chat for hours.

However, some days Sarah was “wiped out”, Cheryl said.

Initially, Cheryl said she “struggled” with how to react to the news and act around Sarah.

But she just wanted to be “there for her in any way she can”.

She added: “To hear her talk about what might have been in her life, and what should have been, destroys me. It’s broken me now, just thinking about it.”

Sarah’s mum announces her sad passing

Meanwhile, Sarah’s mum confirmed her death on Instagram earlier today (September 5).

Marie penned: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.”

In addition, it read: “She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease.

“She was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”