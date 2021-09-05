Sarah Harding is dead following a battle with breast cancer, her family have confirmed today (September 5).

The Girls Aloud star, 39, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer last year.

The sad news was announced by Sarah‘s mum in a post on Instagram.

Sarah Harding dead after breast cancer battle

Alongside a shot of Sarah, her mum penned: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.”

The post added: “She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

She was a bright shining star

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Devastated fans rushed to comment on the post.

Sarah Harding is dead, her family confirmed today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One wrote: “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you all and sending you lots of love.”

A second added: “We are heartbroken absolutely heartbroken. Sending you lots of love.”

A third commented: “Sending lots of love. What an amazing inspiration your daughter was.”

Who is Sarah Harding’s mum Marie?

Sarah shared a close bond with her beloved mum, Marie.

Following her cancer diagnosis, the singer moved in with Marie in her home in Manchester.

A friend told The Sun: “Sarah has been supported by her friends and family throughout everything but her mum Marie has been her absolute rock.

Sarah shot to fame in Girls Aloud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“After learning she had cancer Sarah moved back to Marie’s home in Manchester so she could start treatment with her mum caring for her.”

The pal revealed that Sarah was “holding up well” following intensive treatment, adding: “Being with her mum is the best place for her.”

Meanwhile, Sarah previously revealed last Christmas (2020) was likely to be her last.

It came after a new tumour had been found on either the base of her spine or on her brain.

She has also ruled out radiotherapy because it meant she would lose her hair and there are “no guarantees” at the end of it.

