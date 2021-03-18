Sarah Harding has shared the latest plans for her funeral, plus the hilarious message she has chosen for her gravestone as she battles cancer.

The 39-year-old Girls Aloud star opened up on the plans in her autobiography, Hear Me Out.

The singer chose to pen the book shortly after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer last year.

Sarah Harding has already started planning her funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sarah Harding say about her cancer battle?

In the tell-all book, Sarah reveals the truth of her cancer battle.

Furthermore, she opens up on the plans for her funeral after coming to terms with her diagnosis.

She wrote: “It’s strange, I keep thinking about funerals at the moment.

It’s strange, I keep thinking about funerals at the moment.

“It might sound morbid, but it’s hard not to at this stage: cemeteries, plots, burials, what kind of send-off I’d like and how it would all go. It’s all there front and centre in my mind.”

In addition, she said: “I’ve also thought about an epitaph for my grave. I’m thinking ‘FFS’ might be a good one. It’s probably been my most used phrase throughout this, with one crappy event following another.”

The singer also revealed she would love to throw a party “as a way to say thank you and goodbye”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Harding (@sarahnicoleharding)

Meanwhile, Sarah previously revealed last Christmas (2020) was likely to be her last.

It came after a new tumour had been found on either the base of her spine or on her brain.

She has also ruled out radiotherapy because it meant she would lose her hair and there are “no guarantees” at the end of it.

Read more: Sarah Harding latest: Cheryl admits she ‘lost it and started crying’ after ‘terrible news’ about Sarah

Cheryl opens up on Sarah

While the pair may have drifted in recent years, Sarah and bandmate Cheryl are now close.

Cheryl, 37, recently said she feels “helpless” following the news of her Sarah’s diagnosis.

In Hear Me Out, she explained: “The news of Sarah’s illness hit me so hard.

Sarah has been supported by her Girls Aloud bandmates (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Since that day, she’s been on my brain every waking hour – so much so that I feel like I want to be with her.”

She went on to say that the two FaceTime regularly, and can happily chat for hours.

Read more: Sarah Harding latest: Nicola Roberts admits ‘calling her brave isn’t enough’

However, she said some days Sarah is “wiped out”.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Kimberley Walsh revealed they had planned to meet up before Christmas.

Sadly, the group had to postpone plans due to lockdown restrictions.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.