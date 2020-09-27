Sarah Harding is back on social media after revealing she has cancer.

The Girls Aloud singer, 38, told fans in August that doctors had diagnosed her with breast cancer.

Since then, she’s remained quiet on social media.

Sarah Harding has been quiet on social media since revealing her cancer diagnosis (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What did Sarah Harding share on social media amid her cancer battle?

But this weekend (Saturday, September 26), she returned to post clips of herself getting her hair dyed while at home.

In the videos, shared on Snapchat, Sarah danced along to Sunday Morning by The Velvet Underground.

They also show the star laughing with a friend while posing in a hairdresser’s gown.

Sarah Harding danced in a new video on social media (Credit: Sarah Harding / Snapchat)

What did Sarah Harding say about her breast cancer?

Sarah previously confirmed on Twitter that she had advanced-stage breast cancer.

The singer said she found out she had breast cancer earlier in 2020 and had since learned that it had spread to other parts of her body.

I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

She tweeted: “Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

“I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on.

“There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

Girls Aloud star’s ‘devastating’ news

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

“I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention.

“But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.”

Shortly after, she received support from a number of stars, including bandmate Cheryl and singer Linda Nolan.

