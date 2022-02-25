Sarah Greene finds love with close pal of late husband Mike Smith

Sarah Greene has fallen in love again after losing her late husband Mike Smith.

The former Going Live! presenter’s world was rocked when DJ Mike tragically died from complications following heart surgery in 2014.

Robb was one of Mike’s closest friends before he died.

In an interview on the My Time Capsule podcast, Sarah says that it was Mike that helped to bring them both together romantically.

She said: “I sort of know Mike is pulling so many strings in my life.

“He has undoubtedly been responsible for me meeting my beloved who was one of his oldest friends, who waited a certain amount of time but did keep leaving messages on the answering machine.

Sarah says that at first, she didn’t realise that Robb was interested in her romantically. However, a mutual friend then made her see the bigger picture, and the rest quickly became history.

“I thought he was just being kind. Then I got a message almost saying ‘for God’s sake, Greeno, Robb is trying to make contact with you because he actually wants to take you out, not because he’s kind.’

“So will you just get off your a*** and go and answer the phone next time it rings!”

The couple soon hit it off, but Sarah confessed that she did have some initial hesitations.

She added: “I remember being terribly worried and saying to this dear man who I’d known for all these years ‘isn’t it strange coming into the house and seeing all these pictures everywhere of Mike?’

“He said ‘No, no, it’s not strange. It’d be strange if they weren’t there. And remember, I love him too.'”

