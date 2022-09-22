Sarah Cawood shares fears over ‘not seeing her children grow up’ as she reveals cancer diagnosis

Sarah Cawood has been diagnosed with breast cancer, she has revealed.

The presenter, who rose to fame fronting Live & Kicking and Top Of The Pops, turned 50 earlier this year.

She has two young children – son Hunter, 10, and daughter Autumn, nine, with husband Andy Merry.

The diagnosis came last month and now Sarah has revealed that she assumed the worst after being told the lump in her breast was not a cyst.

Sarah Cawood shared her cancer diagnosis and fears she wouldn’t be around to see her kids grow up (Credit: Instagram)

Sarah Cawood shares cancer diagnosis

The lump was discovered after Sarah underwent two mammograms, she then had a biopsy taken by doctors.

I did the lying in bed at night, not watching my children grow up thing.

While awaiting the results, Sarah said she had sleepless nights and feared it would be “aggressive” and the “beginning of the end”.

“I did the lying in bed at night, not watching my children grow up thing. I always think cancer seems like a slow death. It’s like being chucked out of the party early,” she said.

However, speaking to The Sun, Sarah said she was relieved to discover that the cancer – at stage one – had been caught early.

Sarah’s treatment plans and prognosis

As a result, had to have a lumpectomy and will have radiotherapy, followed by hormone blocker therapy for the next five to 10 years.

On receiving her diagnosis, Sarah revealed the surgeons pointed out a “very small cancerous lump” on a scan.

She asked if it was “aggressive” and was “demob happy” with the surgeon’s answer.

“And she said: ‘No.’ And I went: ‘Brilliant.’ I was demob happy. I was like: ‘Okay, so easily fixed?’ and she was like: ‘Yes, not really much of a problem.'”

Sarah added: “Nobody cried, it wasn’t very dramatic. It’s just a lumpectomy, radiotherapy, then a drug called Tamoxifen, which is a hormone blocker, for five to 10 years.”

‘Cancer, you have been evicted’

After the lumpectomy, Sarah shared a picture to Instagram.

It showed her breast filled with blue dye – used to guide surgeons.

She joked: “Cancer, you have been evicted from Sarah’s Right Boob. Please gather any other cancer cells and leave.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Cawood (@sarahcawood)

Fans react to cancer news

After Sarah posted the news on her Instagram, fans were quick to offer their support and praise her sense of humour in the face of her diagnosis.

One said: “Sending more love than the universe and get well soon, you beautiful soul.”

Another added: “You’ve got this girl.”

“Sending so much love, and wishing you a speedy recovery,” said a third.

“Great you’re so positive. I had exactly the same diagnosis as you three weeks ago and I’m just recovering from the lumpectomy. Mine was found in a routine mammogram too,” said another.

Read more: Sarah Beeny shares picture of herself in new wig after breast cancer diagnosis

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your support.