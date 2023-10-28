Sarah Beeny shares health news as she undergoes surgery following cancer battle

Sarah Beeny has shared a health update after undergoing surgery following her cancer battle.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share the update yesterday (Friday, October 27).

This Morning star Sarah Beeny issues health update after cancer battle

Yesterday saw Sarah share a health update with her Instagram followers.

In a post for her 408k followers to see, Sarah revealed that she has undergone surgery to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer last year before undergoing a double mastectomy. She was given the all-clear in April of this year.

Sarah had the surgery because she tested positive for the PALB2 gene mutation. The PALB2 gene raises the risk of breast cancer when mutated, like the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene.

She shared a snap of herself and her husband Graham Swift sharing a hug outside of the hospital, as well as a snap of her hospital bed for her followers to see.

“Turns out little day surgery to whip out my ovaries and tubes as the last tick box after testing positive for #palb2 gene mutation isn’t quite the walk in the park I expected and flipping smarts – not feeling quite as jolly as when G dropped me this morning….. x,” she captioned the post.

“PS thanks yet again to the totally brilliant @yeovil_hospital_nhs and your AMAZING wonderful staff x.”

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer last year (Credit: ITV)

Fans send This Morning star Sarah Beeny their support

Sarah’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with their support.

“Sending love your way,” Sophie Ellis-Bextor commented. “Put your Wonder Woman pants on Sarah you are amazing and such an inspiration to everyone x sending lots of hugs,” another follower said.

“You are a strong positive lady, with @graham.swift and the boys by your side, you will be fine, your glass is always half full, you are a very positive lady,” another said.

“Ahh your so brave, thats such a beautiful picture of you both. Keep going your an inspiration to so many people. Hope you feel better soon,” another said.

Sarah hit back at a viewer (Credit: Channel 4)

Sarah hits back

Earlier this year, following the release of her Channel 4 documentary, Sarah Beeny Vs Cancer, one viewer suggested that Sarah had had a better level of care than other women with the disease. However, Sarah was quick to hit back.

“Loving #SarahBeenyVsCancer, but her being able to find a professor who is an expert, to have a whole team of researchers, etc, makes me wish everyone had those resources, support and that level of care – and that levelling of the field is the whole point of a PUBLIC NHS,” the viewer tweeted.

“Thanks for watching. The research was done by a tiny team of me and my producer/director Jonney and producer Angie, for a documentary where we wanted share the fact that treatments are improving all the time,” Sarah responded.

“My treatment was all done by the amazing NHS we are so lucky to have,” she then added.

