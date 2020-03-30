The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 30th March 2020
News

Sandra Martin has lost four people close to her from coronavirus

Her brother's wife is among those who have died from the virus

By Georgia Logan
Updated:
Tags: Coronavirus, Gogglebox

Sandra Martin has been left "absolutely devastated" after four people close to her died from coronavirus.

The former Gogglebox star - who starred in the Channel 4 show alongside best pal Sandi Bogle from its beginnings in 2013 until her exit in 2017 - has candidly opened up after her sister-in-law lost her life to the respiratory illness last week.

Read More:UK coronavirus death toll - how many people have died from COVID-19?

She told Metro.co.uk: "She did have underlying health issues before she passed away and my brother, who is now in self-isolation, is absolutely devastated by it.

"When I found out I started to cry and my daughter told me to pack my bags, so I am staying with her in Brixton at the moment.

"My friend's dad died first, then my brother's wife died, my uncle died and my good friend from Brixton died, it is all so tragic. What is going on?"

The 58-year-old star has urged people to listen to Government advice and "stay home" amid the ongoing health crisis.

She added: "People need to stay home, they aren't listening. Children aren't listening to their parents as they aren't paying attention to the social distancing.

My friend's dad died first, then my brother's wife died, my uncle died and my good friend from Brixton died, it is all so tragic.

"I know some people are doing the right thing and only going out if necessary but people will keep dying if they don't listen."

Read More:Coronavirus: Is the pandemic slowing down in the UK?

Sandra was left devastated after her brother's wife tragically lost her life to the respiratory disease, just days after being admitted to hospital for treatment.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, she wrote: "AM CRYING. MY BROTHER WIFE JUST DIED OF CORONAVIRUS R.I.P MY SISTER IN LAW. (sic)"

Sandra revealed her brother's wife had been rushed to hospital last week after suffering from coronavirus symptoms - a high fever and a dry persistent cough - and she urged people to follow the UK government's advice.

Read More:The Chase's Paul Sinha shares health update after coronavirus fear

She wrote: "AM NOT HAPPY EVERYONE. ..MY BROTHER WIFE AND SISTER IS IN HOSPITAL WITH DAT BLOODY

CORONVIRUS. ..MY BROTHER IS SELF ISOLATING. ..THIS HAS MADE ME VERY UNWELL...WEN IT HITS YOUR

DOORSTEP YOU FEEL THE PAIN...AM CONSTANTLY PRAYING. .MY HEART GOES OUT TO EVERYON (sic)"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Coronavirus Gogglebox

Trending Articles

 Emmerdale actress Katie Hill stuns fans with incredible singing talent
Killing Eve season three release date brought forward
Man charged with murder as wife is killed during coronavirus lockdown
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post final Instagram message as Sussex Royal
This Morning viewers mock show for blunder during Davina McCall’s appearance
The Chase fans accuse Jenny Ryan of 'purposely getting questions wrong' in 'awful' final