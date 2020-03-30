Sandra Martin has lost four people close to her from coronavirus

Sandra Martin has been left "absolutely devastated" after four people close to her died from coronavirus.

The former Gogglebox star - who starred in the Channel 4 show alongside best pal Sandi Bogle from its beginnings in 2013 until her exit in 2017 - has candidly opened up after her sister-in-law lost her life to the respiratory illness last week.

STAY SAFE STAY HOME SAVE LIFE S .PLEASE SHARE THIS SANDRACHARITYMARTIN DAILY INFO XX @NHS pic.twitter.com/wxHfEi5TeV — SANDRA CHARITY MARTIN AKA QUEEN BEE (@sandragogglebox) March 23, 2020

She told Metro.co.uk: "She did have underlying health issues before she passed away and my brother, who is now in self-isolation, is absolutely devastated by it.

"When I found out I started to cry and my daughter told me to pack my bags, so I am staying with her in Brixton at the moment.

"My friend's dad died first, then my brother's wife died, my uncle died and my good friend from Brixton died, it is all so tragic. What is going on?"

The 58-year-old star has urged people to listen to Government advice and "stay home" amid the ongoing health crisis.

She added: "People need to stay home, they aren't listening. Children aren't listening to their parents as they aren't paying attention to the social distancing.

My friend's dad died first, then my brother's wife died, my uncle died and my good friend from Brixton died, it is all so tragic.

"I know some people are doing the right thing and only going out if necessary but people will keep dying if they don't listen."

NOT ONLY ME GOING THROUGH A FAMILY MEMBER DYING...I GOT A FANS WATSUP GROUP PAGE AND SO FAR 3 OTHER people has DIED. ..am ok..dealing with it all....I BEEN CRYING ALL DAY THAT AM KNACKERED. ..ANYWAY KEEP SAFE EVERYONE. .AM GOING TO READ MY PSALMS 61/62.😴😴 — SANDRA CHARITY MARTIN AKA QUEEN BEE (@sandragogglebox) March 27, 2020

Sandra was left devastated after her brother's wife tragically lost her life to the respiratory disease, just days after being admitted to hospital for treatment.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, she wrote: "AM CRYING. MY BROTHER WIFE JUST DIED OF CORONAVIRUS R.I.P MY SISTER IN LAW. (sic)"

Sandra revealed her brother's wife had been rushed to hospital last week after suffering from coronavirus symptoms - a high fever and a dry persistent cough - and she urged people to follow the UK government's advice.

CLAPPING FOR NHS pic.twitter.com/NzhaPW7ebQ — SANDRA CHARITY MARTIN AKA QUEEN BEE (@sandragogglebox) March 27, 2020

She wrote: "AM NOT HAPPY EVERYONE. ..MY BROTHER WIFE AND SISTER IS IN HOSPITAL WITH DAT BLOODY

CORONVIRUS. ..MY BROTHER IS SELF ISOLATING. ..THIS HAS MADE ME VERY UNWELL...WEN IT HITS YOUR

DOORSTEP YOU FEEL THE PAIN...AM CONSTANTLY PRAYING. .MY HEART GOES OUT TO EVERYON (sic)"

