The long-term partner of actress Sandra Bullock has died at the age of 57, following a private battle with ALS, the most common form of motor neurone disease.

The death of Bryan Randall, who met Sandra back in 2015, was announced late last night (August 7).

Although the Hollywood actress has not commented publicly, his family did share a statement thanking doctors and explaining that Bryan had decided to keep his diagnosis a secret.

Sandra Bullock once described partner Bryan Randall as ‘the love of my life’ (Credit: Splash News)

Sandra Bullock loses partner Bryan Randall to ALS

A statement from Bryan’s family read: “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

It then continued: “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

The family then issued a plea for “privacy to grieve”. They said: “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Bryan Randall fought a private three-year battle with ALS, a form of MND (Credit: Splash News)

‘The love of my life’

Sandra and photographer Bryan first met in 2015 when he photographed her son Louis’ birthday. The actress has two adopted children – son Louis, now 13, and daughter Laila, 10. Bryan also had a daughter.

Although she was fiercely private about her romance, Sandra did speak about Bryan during an interview in 2021. She said: “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Bryan’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”

She also revealed that she wasn’t worried about getting married: “I don’t want say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”

Sandra has also spoken about the kind of father Bryan was in the past. She said: “He’s the example that I would want my children to have.”

