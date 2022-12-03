Sandi Toksvig, presenter, comedian and former Great British Bake Off host has been taken seriously ill in Australia.

A tweet put out by her team has said she has had to cancel her tour and is too ill to fly home.

They say she has been admitted to hospital and the “priority is getting her home”.

Sandi Toksvig seriously ill in hospital

Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough – Team Toksvig — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) December 3, 2022

The 64-year-old, also known for QI, has been on tour of Australia and New Zealand.

However her diagnosis of bronchial pneumonia has forced her to cancel the New Zealand leg.

Fans have been quick to send Sandi their well-wishes.

“Wishing her a speedy recovery… she is much loved by so many,” wrote one in response.

“Oh crumbs, hope she is swiftly mended and home safe soon,” added someone else.

Another said: “This is awful to hear. Sending love and positive vibes to Sandi and her family.”

“How terribly sad, I met her earlier in the year and she was poorly then. Bless her send our best wishes please,” said a fourth.

“Praying Sandi makes a speedy recovery. Such a lovely person. Thinking of her and her family,” said someone else.

Another agreed: “Get well soon, Sandi, praying for you.”

Who is Sandi Toksvig?

Danish-born Sandi is a familiar face on British radio and television.

She replaced Stephen Fry as host of QI in 2016.

She also presented the revamped Great British Bake Off when it moved to Channel 4.

However, she left in 2020 and was replaced by Matt Lucas. She said at the time it was to pursue other work opportunities.

Earlier this year, Sandi appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote her current tour.

She revealed then the real reason she left the Bake Off.

“I think you can only watch so much meringue dry. After a while you just need to move along,” she told hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray.

“I did three years and I enjoyed it. I’m huge friends with Prue as well, we stayed great mates and I had a lovely time.

“But the world is so exciting and so interesting and what I love is live things. When you don’t know what’s going to happen right now.”

