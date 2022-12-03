Sandi Toksvig smiles on the red carpet in sunglasses
News

Sandi Toksvig rushed to hospital as fans ‘pray’ for her recovery

The comedian and presenter was on a tour of Australia

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Sandi Toksvig, presenter, comedian and former Great British Bake Off host has been taken seriously ill in Australia.

A tweet put out by her team has said she has had to cancel her tour and is too ill to fly home.

They say she has been admitted to hospital and the “priority is getting her home”.

Sandi Toksvig smiles as she leaves awards
Sandi is ill in Australia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sandi Toksvig seriously ill in hospital

The 64-year-old, also known for QI, has been on tour of Australia and New Zealand.

However her diagnosis of bronchial pneumonia has forced her to cancel the New Zealand leg.

Fans have been quick to send Sandi their well-wishes.

“Wishing her a speedy recovery… she is much loved by so many,” wrote one in response.

“Oh crumbs, hope she is swiftly mended and home safe soon,” added someone else.

Another said: “This is awful to hear. Sending love and positive vibes to Sandi and her family.”

“How terribly sad, I met her earlier in the year and she was poorly then. Bless her send our best wishes please,” said a fourth.

“Praying Sandi makes a speedy recovery. Such a lovely person. Thinking of her and her family,” said someone else.

Another agreed: “Get well soon, Sandi, praying for you.”

Bake Off judge Prue Leith speaks alongside fellow stars Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig
Sandi previously hosted the Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Sandi Toksvig?

Danish-born Sandi is a familiar face on British radio and television.

She replaced Stephen Fry as host of QI in 2016.

She also presented the revamped Great British Bake Off when it moved to Channel 4.

However, she left in 2020 and was replaced by Matt Lucas. She said at the time it was to pursue other work opportunities.

Earlier this year, Sandi appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote her current tour.

She revealed then the real reason she left the Bake Off.

“I think you can only watch so much meringue dry. After a while you just need to move along,” she told hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray.

“I did three years and I enjoyed it. I’m huge friends with Prue as well, we stayed great mates and I had a lovely time.

“But the world is so exciting and so interesting and what I love is live things. When you don’t know what’s going to happen right now.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Great British Bake Off Sandi Toksvig

Trending Articles

Pete and Sophie were mortified (Credit: Channel 4)
Gogglebox viewers left cringing after raunchy scenes: ‘This show can’t be trusted!’
Coronation Street's Daniel is looking stressed, and in a bubble, Bethany is looking angry
Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt’s ‘return’ causes trouble for Daniel and Daisy
Abi Webster looking annoyed and worried in Corrie
Where is Abi in Coronation Street? Has she left the cobbles?
Mike and Zara Tindall smiling
Zara and Mike Tindall share their Christmas plans amid claims they’ll remain in Australia
Matt Tebbutt and Cliff Richard on Saturday Kitchen composite image
Saturday Kitchen viewers ‘switch off’ over Cliff Richard appearance
Emmerdale's Al and Chas in a clinch and Chas looking surprised comp image
Emmerdale Spoilers: Chas confesses to her affair