Dani Dyer could face more heartache if her jailed partner, Sammy Kimmence, can’t pay back the cash he stole from told OAPs, a report has claimed.

Financial forensic detectives are said to be preparing to visit the family home to “confiscate” £34,000 worth of items.

More stress could be on its way for Dani Dyer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How will police recover the cash Sammy Kimmence stole?

The Sun claims that items like cars, clothing and jewellery can be taken in order to raise cash.

A source said: “He will be facing even more jail time if there’s evidence that assets have been hidden or sold since he was arrested with the intention of preserving their value for his own ends.

Read more: Dani Dyer ‘splits from Sammy Kimmence’ after he’s jailed for three and a half years

“He has intimated in the past that he wishes to pay back the money he stole but if the court is not satisfied with how and when this will be done, the police will be instructed to make a visit to his home with the intention of seizing assets.”

A confiscation hearing will be held next month.

At that hearing Sammy’s legal team must provide details of how he plans to pay the money back.

ED! has contacted Dani’s reps for comment.

Sammy and Dani during happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sammy do?

Sammy, 25, was jailed for three-and-a-half years earlier this month when he swindled £34,000 out of two men, one in their 80s and another in their 90s.

He posed as a financial investor to defraud the two vulnerable men.

When he received his sentence, it’s claimed he called himself “an awful human being”.

Dani on her YouTube channel only days before Sammy’s sentencing (Credit: YouTube)

What else did Dani say about her family?

Reports claimed that Dani was “smashed apart” by the news, and split with him after he was sentenced.

Dani shares baby son Santiago with Sammy, and just days before the sentence she spoke of wanting another baby with him.

Read more: Dani Dyer admitted she wanted second baby just days before boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was jailed

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Dani said: “I’ll probably wait until Santi is two.

“I’m literally just loving being Santi’s mummy at the minute and I’m enjoying just him growing up and I really want to just cherish these moments and not rush it.”