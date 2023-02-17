Samantha Womack and her partner Oliver Farnworth are quitting the UK for a new life abroad.

The former EastEnders star has shared the news on her Instagram account – along with a picture of herself posing in front of a huge removals van.

It comes after Samantha was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack is heading to Spain with boyfriend Oliver (Credit: Splash News)

Samantha Womack and partner Oliver quitting Britain

The actress and partner Oliver, who played Andy Carver in Coronation Street, are on the move.

Posing in front of a removals van, Samantha revealed they’re off to the mountains of Valencia.

She said: “The truck is PACKED! Valencia mountains here we come.”

Oli, you are my hero and the BEST packer EVER!!!

The star then thanked Home 2 Home Spain, her removal company.

“Thank you sooooooo much. You were so incredible,” she said.

Last but not least she gave a shout out to her “hero” partner Oliver.

“Love you Oli, you are my hero and the BEST packer EVER!!!”

An excited Samantha also hinted at what was to come, ending the post with the sun, bikini and waves emojis.

‘I was lucky’

The move comes after Samantha’s treatment for breast cancer.

She underwent a lumpectomy last year to remove it.

Samantha said: “I was lucky, it was less than two centimetres.

“I had a lumpectomy, which is just a piece of tissue removed and five lymph nodes.”

She added: “It’s terrifying at the beginning. But if there was ever a time to have it, there are so many new treatments now that are changing the face of cancer. It is amazing.”

Fans react to Sam’s news

Fans of the former EastEnders star were a little shocked by the news.

“Wait what you’re not living in the UK any more???” asked one.

“Wishing you and Oliver so much love in your new adventure in Valencia Mountains,” said another. “Hopefully see you back in the UK real soon.”

A third commented: “Much health and happiness in your new home.”

