Samantha Womack has revealed that she has beaten breast cancer.

Former EastEnders star Samantha first announced her cancer diagnosis back in August in an emotional post on her Instagram.

Since then, she’s been on a journey to becoming cancer-free, and now she’s finally revealed that she’s hit that incredible milestone.

In a new interview, Samantha confessed that she can’t stop randomly bursting into tears about the good news.

Samantha Womack on finally being breast cancer free

“I just feel really thankful and really grateful that I caught it when I did. I’m very thankful for my life. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s almost like I can see the beauty in everything now – like everything feels special. And I keep bursting into tears because I’m happy,” she told OK! Magazine.

“I think it [going through cancer] shifts your perspective and suddenly everything feels really important and really vital and you suddenly just appreciate everything.”

Samantha went on to share that she wouldn’t “change” her diagnosis, despite the heartache it put her through.

In fact, she shared that it’s helped to give her an entirely new outlook on life.

“Something has happened to me, and to us. I feel profoundly changed by it and there is something incredibly moving about the pain and the fear we’ve been through. And I love so much more. I love my kids so much more, I love [her partner Oliver] so much more, I love my life so much more,” she said.

Samantha added that “it’s like my life’s in vivid colour right now”.

Samantha on revealing her diagnosis

Last month, Samantha revealed why she decided to go public with her diagnosis following the passing of Olivia Newton-John from cancer.

The BBC actress said she initially wasn’t sure social media was the right route to take.

But she was reminded about how she spent some time with Olivia when Samantha played Sandy in Grease and decided to open up to followers.

“It was just at the beginning of her diagnosis,” Samantha recalled during an appearance on This Morning.

“And what struck me was her journey had been 30 years. And she was at the end and I was just at the beginning, and it took me back.

“I thought, I want to share it, I want to talk to people. I want to put it out there. And it was amazing, the love that came back. I felt empowered by it.

“The mad thing about cancer, when you have it, you understand there are so many different roads, different diagnoses. It is a terrifying world,” Samatha continued.

“It’s terrifying at the beginning. But if there was ever a time to have it, there are so many new treatments now that are changing the face of cancer. It is amazing.”

