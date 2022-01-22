Sam Thompson’s mental health battle that convinced him he was ‘dying’

Reality star, Sam Thompson, who appears on Tipping Point Lucky Stars once confessed a mental health battle convinced him he was dying.

The 29-year-old told The Metro back in 2017 that he struggled with anxiety after splitting from ex-girlfriend, Tiff Watson.

Made in Chelsea star Sam said he struggled in silence before breaking down in front of his mum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)

Read more: Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing on medical condition that interferes with everyday life

Sam admits the experience was worrying as he’d never suffered from mental health issues before.

What mental health condition did Sam Thompson have?

He said: “I couldn’t sleep and I didn’t understand what was going on. I never had a worry in the world. I never worried about school or exams and I always thought anxiety was a myth – like something you just “get over” and that it doesn’t mean anything.”

Sam, who is now dating model and influencer Zara McDermott, said it was such a weird experience and he struggles to explain it, saying it felt like he was “dying”.

He went on to say that men are often taught to repress their strong emotions.

Sam is dating fellow TV star Zara McDermott (Credit: SplashNews)

“Men are taught at a very young age not to express themselves and to just deal with things and be a man. We are taught to just get over it and deal with it.

“But you can have a cry if you want. Mm god, I broke up with my girlfriend recently and if I hadn’t been crying with my family and friends, I don’t know what position I would be in.”

He went on to say that he’d kept quiet for almost a year, noting symptoms like tiredness and his “brain” being like a cloud over his eyes.

Sam credits finally opening up to his mum as being the turning point for him.

He said she was the person who suggested he was suffering with anxiety and encouraged him to seek help.

Are Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott still together?

Sam now lives with Zara and has even spoken about having babies with her.

He recently said: “Not in the next year… But not in the too distant future.

“I don’t want to be a really old dad.

Sam struggled with anxiety (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Louise Thompson announces birth of first baby after spending five weeks in hospital

“But I do need to grow up a little bit first.”

The couple have been together since 2019, but have been through some rocky patches.

Zara confessed to cheating during her stint on Celebrity X Factor.

It looked like the relationship wouldn’t survive but they worked through it and are stronger than ever.

What do you think of Sam’s honesty about his mental health? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.