Sam Quek has welcomed her second baby with her husband Tom Mairs.

The former I’m A Celebrity star, 33, took to social media to announce the happy news today after giving birth on Friday (March 11).

Sam and husband Tom are already parents to one-year-old daughter Molly.

Sam Quek gives birth to second baby

Sharing the news with fans, Sam posted a sweet black and white snap of her hand alongside husband Tom, Molly and their new addition.

She is yet to announce the name and gender of the newborn.

Captioning the shot, Sam penned: “We were 3… but now we’re 4 [heart] 11.3.22.”

Now we’re 4.

It didn’t take long for Sam’s celebrity friends to congratulate the star.

Taking to the comments, Scarlett Moffatt wrote: “Congratulations lovelies xxxx.”

Alexandra Burke added: “Congrats darling girl.”

Kimberly Walsh posted: “Huge congratulations to you babe!!!!!!!!! Sending you so much love.”

In addition, Rebecca Adlington shared: “Awww huge congratulations Sam! Hope you’re all doing well.”

Sam previously hosted BBC One’s Morning Live the day before giving birth.

When did Sam announce her pregnancy?

The presenter announced her pregnancy news in October last year, only seven months after welcoming daughter Molly.

Sam gave birth to Molly in March 2021, but before then suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks in 2020.

She told OK! magazine at the time: “We were shocked but we’re so excited!

“But because of previous experiences, I never like to get too excited until we’ve had our 12-week scan.”

Sam and husband Tom said it was a “surprise”, but didn’t “stop it happening”.

Speaking about baby daughter Molly, the star added: “She has no idea what’s coming, she’s too young to understand! But she will be an amazing big sister.”

Their new addition comes over one week since Sam and Tom celebrated Molly’s first birthday.

Documenting the day on Instagram, Sam shared: “This time last year you changed our lives and continue to do so every single day. Happy 1st Birthday Molly.

“May you always be smiling, loving and hungry as you are each and every day! We love you.”

