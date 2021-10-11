Sam Quek announces she’s pregnant with her second child – seven months after she had her first

A Question Of Sport star Sam Quek has announced she’s pregnant with her second child, only seven months after she gave birth to her first.

Sam, 32, said she’s “massively suffering” from morning sickness but is very “excited”.

Sam is getting ready for baby number two (Credit: BBC)

What did Sam Quek say about the amazing news?

Sam gave birth to Molly in March this year (2021), but before then suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks in 2020.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Sam said: “We were shocked but we’re so excited! But because of previous experiences, I never like to get too excited until we’ve had our 12-week scan.”

With a due date of March 2 2022, she said she can’t wait for Molly to have a big sister.

“She has no idea what’s coming, she’s too young to understand! ” she said. “But she will be an amazing big sister.”

Sam and husband, Tom Mairs, said it was a “surprise” but didn’t “stop it happening”.

Morning sickness taking its toll

Sam also added that she’s “massively suffering” from morning sickness.

However, even though she feels nauseous constantly but she hasn’t been sick very often.

She said that she really felt rough while she was presenting the BBC Olympics covering earlier in the summer, although she didn’t know she was pregnant then.

Sam just thought it was the early mornings that were making her feel bad, she added.

Sam gave birth to Molly earlier in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A natural birth this time for Sam?

Despite the brilliant news, Sam is always thinking about what happened in the past.

Because of her miscarriage and how it affected her, she told the magazine that she’ll be worried up until she gives birth next spring.

And the type of birth she wants? A natural birth.

She says that after her C-section with Molly, she would like to experience and calls it a “rites of passage”.