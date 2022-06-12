Sam Fox will undergo surgery following a cancer scare after doctors “found a lump in her throat”.

The ex Page 3 model said she broke down in tears after the discovery.

Sam, 56, is due to have an op later in June to remove the 10mm growth.

The lump is reportedly located between her vocal cords and was spotted as she consulted a doctor.

A 10mm growth was found between her vocal cords (Credit: YouTube)

Sam Fox ‘cancer scare’

Pop singer Sam was apparently seen by a specialist on Harley Street after suffering problems with her voice.

She explained to The Sun how she feared the worst after the “very big” lump was shown to her.

Furthermore, her medic advised that an operation was required to allay any concerns.

Read more: Viewers stunned as Samantha Fox reveals comments about her breasts when she was a child

Sam said: “When I saw the growth on the screen, I thought, oh God, that’s not normal.

You think about throat cancer straight away.

“It looked very big. You think about throat cancer straight away.

“The doctor said: ‘We have to get that out as soon as possible. It might be nothing, but it might not be.'”

Sam Fox has carved out a career as a singer since her glamour model days (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam’s reaction

Shocked Sam went on to add both she and her fiancée Linda Olsen were left in tears by her situation.

Read more: Netflix fans are convinced the cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

The couple, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2020, are due to marry next week.

Sam’s previous long-term partner Myra Stratton passed away from cancer in 2015. They were in a relationship for 16 years.

Sam lost her then-partner Myra to cancer in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Additionally, Sam revealed her doctor informed her the growth was in a “precarious position”.

And it is believed that scarring may occur even if the lump turns out to be benign.

ED! has approached a representative for Samantha Fox for comment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.