She won his TV talent show back in 2013 but that hasn’t stopped X Factor star Sam Bailey from poking fun at Simon Cowell.

Earlier this week, Simon was hospitalised after falling off his electric bike in Malibu, California.

The music mogul is said to have narrowly escaped paralysis after breaking his back in the accident.

With Simon recovering well from the op, ED! exclusively caught up with singing sensation Sam to see if she’d heard from the patient.

Sam Bailey won The X Factor in 2013 (Credit: YouTube)

“I only heard about this yesterday,” Sam told us from her caravan holiday in Margate, Kent.

“Where I am there’s not really any internet so I’ve not seen anything come up on my phone,” she added.

What did Sam Bailey say about Simon Cowell?

After ED! informed her that Simon’s accident had occurred when a wheelie went wrong, she offered her sympathies.

“Oh my gosh, that’s terrible,” she said.

However, showing her wicked sense of humour, she then quipped that perhaps Simon hadn’t had an accident at all.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Sam joked: “Did he have an accident though? Has anyone seen that he’s had an accident?

“Secret surgery”?

“Or has he gone in to have secret cosmetic surgery and he’s going to come out looking like a young 20 year old?

“I don’t know,” she laughed.

We sure hope the music boss can take a joke!

Sam joked at her old boss Simon’s recent accident (Credit: Splash News)

There’s clearly no hard feelings between Sam and Simon, though.

Sam was dropped by his record label Syco 14 months after winning the show.

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

“I’ll have to send a get well message,” she said.

Taking to Twitter, Simon revealed how the accident happened.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” he said.

Trolled over broken back

It’s not the first time Simon has been trolled since his accident.

Although Sam’s comments were most definitely made in jest, the same can’t be said for cruel trolls who mocked Simon’s injury on Twitter.

Fans of One Direction – a band that Simon used to manage – even called the freak accident “karma”.

Simon left the record label that he used to own outright last month.

