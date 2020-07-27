Saira Khan reveals weight loss as she poses topless at wellness retreat

Saira Khan revealed her weight loss as she posed topless at a wellness retreat in Portugal.

The Loose Women star was branded "inspirational" after she shared a photo of herself standing on a balcony overlooking stunning scenery.

Saira Khan reveals weight loss

Saira told fans she has taken time to reflect on herself, which helps her to "put things into perspective, and not be so hard on myself".

The star wrote: "I rarely take time to reflect on what I have personally achieved in my life.

"Not in terms of material possessions, but as a person emotionally and spiritually.

"I’ve just always strived for more and more without taking the time to stop, breathe and pat myself on the back and to be truly grateful, thankful and proud of where I’ve come from to where I am now."

Fans were stunned by Saira Khan's weight loss (Credit: ITV)

She continued: "The house, cars, clothes, etc are not the signs of success.

"For me it’s being happy with the person I am, having my family, friends and health.

"All these things I’ve worked hard for and overcome obstacles to achieve them against all the odds."

Saira urged her fans to give themselves 15 minutes today to "just stop and give yourself a pat on the back if you think you deserve it".

Saira said she's been working on herself (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, she concluded: "If you don’t, nobody else will.

"You are doing better than you think. Appreciate your efforts and enjoy them today."

Fans praised Saira for her post, with many branding her "inspiring".

One person commented: "It’s really paying off taking good care of yourself! I’m trying but not quite winning at the moment, you are inspirational."

Another wrote: "Such a grounded person, who I admire..you are so different to a lot of stars which really makes you very unique. Very inspiring."

A third said: "Your mindset is an inspiration plus you look fantastic and strong."

