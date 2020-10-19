Saira Khan showed off a very painful looking injury on Loose Women.

The panelist hobbled onto the ITV stage on Monday’s episode.

She said she’d gotten herself into a bit of a pickle.

And ended up with a sprained ankle. However, she refused to say exactly how it all happened.

As silly music played in the background, Saira hopped on down to the panel’s table.

Saira says she hurt her ankle during an ‘adventure’ (Credit: ITV)

How did Saira Khan sprain her ankle?

Denise Welch asked her: “What have you done babes?!”

Saira replied: “I went on a very exciting adventure. And I sprained my ankle.

“And that’s all I can say. It will all be revealed. But what a nightmare.”

Denise then cheekily asked: “Did your husband have anything to do with this exciting adventure?”

Saira laughed and said: “No! Nothing at all.”

Saira had to hobble onto set (Credit: ITV)

What is Saira saying about her new look?

Then Andrea McLean poked fun at Saira’s brightly coloured Crocs shoes.

Andrea asked: “Did it make you lose your fashion sense? Because what have you got on your feet?!”

Giggling away Saira explained: “These are the only shoes that fit me! These beautiful, pink, Crocs.”

But Denise defended her quirky fashion choice with: “I actually quite like them!”

Meanwhile over on Instagram Saira revealed reiterated that she could only fit her swollen foot into her Crocs.

Saira says she going for a sexier look (Credit: Instagram)

She also gave more details on her stunning pink dress.

She said: “Here I am guys. Back at my favourite place at Loose Women.

“And my outfit today is from Zara. I feel like I really need a change in my look so I wanna feel a bit more sexy, tough.

“Just a bit more contemporary. So I’m going to keep on going for this faux leather look.

“And the ones at Zara are brilliant. Very soft, comfortable and affordable. As you can see I’ve styled it with a rather nice sprained ankle.



“I’ve actually got my Crocs there, cos no other shoe fits.”

Elsewhere on the episode Denise stunned viewers when she said she was returning to soap acting.

And on Channel 4 soap opera no less. She shared that she will be starring as Maxine Minniver’s mum Trish.

Denise said: “I’m going to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks for a whole year.”

However, she added that the Hollyoaks team have been ‘very good’ to her and are working her filming schedule around Loose Women.

