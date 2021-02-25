Saira Khan apologised on Instagram as she feared she was coming across as “aggressive and insensitive”.

And her pal Eamonn Holmes defended her as he praised the former Loose Women star in the comments, calling her “sassy” and “kind”.

On Thursday (February 25), Saira shared a post on Instagram that read: “I want to say sorry.”

What did Saira Khan say on Instagram?

In the caption, the TV presenter wrote: “I acknowledge that lockdown has made people feel disconnected and uncertain, experience loss and feel lost. There has been very little fun in our lives.

“Against this background, my passion to care for others can come across as aggressive and insensitive.

“I’m finding that on social media, words can mean different things to different people.”

She continued to say that she was working on being “mindful of how I choose words to express myself”.

Saira also said she didn’t want to “push people away from what I want to say”.

My passion to care for others can come across as aggressive and insensitive.

It’s not clear which of her posts Saira was referring to. She often shares life advice for her followers on social media.

In one recent post, she hit out at those who criticise celebrities or wealthier people on social media for showcasing their lifestyles.

She penned: “I see too many people on social media attacking others for having something they do not. It’s very simple, if you can’t afford it, don’t buy it. But don’t begrudge people who can afford it.”

In another, she spoke about refusing to have “negative” people around her, writing: “I don’t do negativity. I choose not to have negative people in my life.”

What did Eamonn say?

On her latest post, the TV presenter had the support of former This Morning Friday host Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn posted in the comments: “If only people knew the real you, Saira… Sorry wouldn’t come into it. Smart, sassy, kind but most of all… hilarious.”

Similarly, former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson told her: “I don’t think you needed to apologise, never apologise for being authentic and speaking your truth…”

One of Saira’s fans said: “You one of the most lovely people on the planet you always look out for others.”

