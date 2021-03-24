Saira Khan admits she’s gained weight through ‘emotional eating’ as she strips to her underwear

Saira Khan has revealed she has gained weight due to “emotional eating” in recent months.

The 50-year-old former Loose Women star opened up on her changing figure on Instagram earlier today (March 24).

On her story, Saira proudly showed off her body as she stripped to her underwear.

Saira Khan admitted she’s gained weight in recent months (Credit: Instagram Story/iamsairakhan)

What did Saira Khan say?

Sharing her weight journey, Saira explained: “Since last September, when I broke my fibular bone until this moment, I haven’t been able to do the things that I want to do when it comes to my fitness.

“I’m normally doing burpees, running and loads of cardio. That really has affected my mental health, and as a result, I’ve been emotionally eating and I have put on fat.

“I just feel uncomfortable in my clothes and it gets me down.”

Thankfully, the star admitted she’s feeling positive.

In addition, Saira said: “Walking has lifted my mood and spirits, and improved my mental health. I’m back into it and I feel really positive again.

“I’m grateful that I have a body that I know how to get fit and healthy and I’m just going to enjoy the process. We beat up ourselves too much.”

Saira stripped to her underwear in the honest post (Credit: Instagram Story/iamsairakhan)

‘Eat less, move more’

She went on: “I know my shape and when I start putting weight around [stomach], my body is telling me I’m eating too much and not exercising.

“Eat less, move more. I also have diabetes in my family so I have to be very careful. It’s a lot more to do with health than weight.”

Despite her body positive message, Saira was later targeted by a troll.

I’ve been emotionally eating and I have put on fat

Replying to her post, they wrote: “Wtf do you see in yourself.”

Saira then hit back: “Oh you gotta love a troll. Don’t ever let a [bleep] get in your way of being fabulously YOU.

“Just block, laugh and thank god you do not live that low life.”

How did fans react?

However, fans were quick to heap praise on the TV star.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Saira you are amazing and gorgeous. Thank you for being you.”

In addition, a second shared: “You ALWAYS look spectacular.”

A third added: “I’m in awe of your confidence, and the trolls are only jealous!”

Meanwhile, it comes after Saira announced her decision to step down from Loose Women in January.

The move followed shortly after Andrea McLean quit the show after 13 years.

