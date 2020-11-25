Sage expert urges Britons to skip Christmas and wait until Easter 2021 to celebrate with family

A top SAGE expert has warned against families mixing over Christmas.

Epidemiologist and professor Andrew Hayward has urges Brits to maintain social distancing over the festive period.

He even suggested that Brits should hold off from celebrating with family members until Easter of next year.

The expert says we must wait for a widespread vaccine to be administered until we can get back to ‘normal’.

During his appearance on BBC2’s Newsnight on Tuesday evening, Andrew put forth his arguments.

Should Christmas 2020 be cancelled? (Credit: Unsplash)

Will mixing at Christmas lead to a third wave?

Here, he firmly argued against the Government’s decision to allow up to three households to mix over Christmas.

Andrew said: “Effectively what this will be doing is throwing fuel on the Covid fire.

“I think it will definitely lead to increased transmission. It is likely to lead to a third wave of infection, with hospitals being overrun, and more unnecessary deaths.

“Covid is the sort of disease that thrives on social contact, especially the close sorts of proximity, long duration, contact that you have in relax circumstances within a household.

SAGE expert Andrew Hayward warned against families celebrating together this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Will a vaccine be ready by Easter 2021?

“We are still in a country where we have got high levels of infection with Covid, particularly in young people.

“Bringing them together for hours, let alone days, with elderly relatives, I think, is a recipe for regret for many families.”

But the prof says we should be safe to mix freely by easter.

By which time hopefully an effective vaccine will be widely available.

The expert says we should hold off until Easter 2021 (Credit: Unsplash)

He continued: “There’s a vaccine coming, I will get together with my family when they’ve been vaccinated and we can have proper get together at Easter and for many other Christmases to come.

“I think the danger is, with the vaccine on the way, if we are not very careful over Christmas we are really in danger of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on this one.”

The government say that Brits can mix between three households or support bubbles between 23 to 27 December.

However, after this period the population must revert to normal social distancing and lockdown rules.

