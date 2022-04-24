Safiyya Vorajee has paid tribute to her daughter Azaylia on the first anniversary of her death.

Azaylia died last spring at the age of just eight months after a brave battle with leukaemia.

Her heartbroken parents Safiyya and Ashley Cain have since split up.

Safiyya Vorajee has opened up about her grief today (Credit: Instagram)

Safiyya Vorajee’s heartbreaking tribute

The bereaved mother posted a video of herself and Azaylia to Instagram earlier today (April 24).

She captioned it: “A year without my daughter.

Read more: Ashley Cain suffers heartbreaking loss months after death of Azaylia

“You are such a beautiful baby Azaylia and when I say it doesn’t get any easier I mean that with a full heart.

“If love could have saved you I promise you would be here with me I will hold you in my heart & forever be connected with you for eternity.”

The tragic tot was just eight months old when she died (Credit: Instagram)

It ‘rips by body and soul to pieces’

She then opened up about the “pain” she’s enduring and how it affects her.

“The pain of not having my baby here on earth with me rips my body and soul to pieces every day I open my eyes!

“Azaylia you made me a mummy and that title is the most precious one I will treasure forever, knowing I have given birth to my hero, my inspiration, my daughter is something I will keep close to my heart forever.”

Ashley Cain is in the middle of a fundraising effort in Azaylia’s memory (Credit: Instagram)

Azaylia’s last moments

She then let followers in on how Azaylia spent her last night on earth.

“The night before you passed we sang this song together for the last time in bed, this was our song that always kept us believing in the most darkest times.

“You achieved more in your 8 months on earth than many of us will in a lifetime, you are helping so many children & families baby you are an inspiration.

“Truly missed & loved. I love you keep flying high in heaven with all the other Angels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safiyya Vorajee (@miss_safiyya_)

‘Overwhelming’ pain

She concluded: “With a heavy heart today and every day baby, Mummy loves you so much.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner?

“I know you’re in the highest heaven and you look down on me today sat at your garden side from morning till night reflecting. I love you so much.

“The pain loss & emotion I’m feeling today is incredibly overwhelming.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and pay your respects.