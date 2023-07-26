Paul Cattermole’s S Club 7 bandmates made panicked phone calls to him in the hours before he was sadly found dead at his home.

The singer’s cause of death was ruled as natural causes by a coroner. His death certificate noted that he died of heart-related issues on April 6 2023.

Now, in their first interview since his death, Paul’s bandmates have revealed how they desperately tried to contact him in the days leading up to the discovery of his body.

Paul Cattermole’s S Club 7 bandmates’ panicked calls

Paul’s bandmates last spoke to the star on a Zoom call about the band’s reunion on the Monday.

I phoned him and messaged him. Everyone was trying to get hold of him and no one could.

Speaking to The Sun, Jon Lee revealed: “We’d done a Zoom call with him, all of us, on the Monday. Then our management had messaged him a few times and it hadn’t shown that it’d been read on WhatsApp. So it was like: ‘Is he all right?’ But then it was like,: ‘Yeah it’s Paul. You know, sometimes he doesn’t answer his phone.'”

However, as the days passed, Jon said the band became increasingly worried about the singer. “Then the next day I phoned him and messaged him. Everyone was trying to get hold of him and no one could.”

Paul’s death

Jo O’Meara revealed the band’s management called them on Thursday night to tell them Paul had died. The first members of the band to find out were Jo and Jon and she said it was “awful” and they were “completely silence at first”.

Jon added that it was like someone had winded him.

Tina Barrett said that when she found out her first thought was “this can’t be real”.

“I was at home with my son, we were just watching TV and I picked up the call. At first I was just like: ‘This isn’t real, it can’t be real. You’ve made a mistake.’ I still can’t believe it’s real.”

With Paul appearing excited about the band’s upcoming reunion, Jo said the news came as a “complete shock”.

The star was aged just 46 when he died.

