S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt has spoken out after the death of former bandmate and ex Paul Cattermole.

The devastated star told how Paul was her first love, and that he was excited about the pop group’s upcoming reunion tour.

Paul was found dead in his Dorset home on April 6, aged 46. His family have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

As reported by The Sun, Hannah, 41, said: “It’s still so raw and I have these moments where I don’t quite believe that it’s real. I still can’t believe I will never see him again.”

Paul and Hannah dated for seven years, before splitting in 2006. They briefly got back together in 2015, but ended it after three months.

Hannah revealed he was looking forward to their upcoming sell-out tour the most out of the group.

But six months before the tour was due to start, the band’s tour manager texted her telling her he had “sad and tragic news”.

When Hannah called, the tour manager broke the news, leaving her struggling to process what she’d heard.

Mum-of-two Hannah, has tried to get through it by spending time with her partner Adam Thomas, 42, and their kids. She says she holds it together in front of Taya, four, and Tora, two. But once she starts, she “can’t stop crying”.

Hannah added: “My heart is broken for him and his family. He was happier than he had been in years, so for this to happen now, makes it even more heartbreaking.

“And with Paul being famous, it makes it more difficult emotionally as it’s a lot harder to block it all out, which is my coping mechanism.”

Jo O’Meara on death of Paul Cattermole

The band’s unofficial lead singer, Jo sang in S Club 7 with Paul between 1999 and 2003.

She posted on social media to thank well-wishers and pay tribute to her “incredibly special” bandmate.

Jo said: “This has been utterly devastating and I am totally shocked and heartbroken.”

She continued: “We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go. Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives and I will forever treasure the memories we made. I will love you always Paul, God bless, forever Rest in Peace.”

