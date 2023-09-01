Rylan Clark on Loose Women and mum Linda inset
Rylan Clark ‘praying’ for mum Linda as she’s rushed to hospital overseas for emergency surgery

'She's had quite a bad fall'

By Fabio Magnocavallo

TV star Rylan Clark has revealed the devastating news that his mum, Linda, has been rushed to hospital. The 71-year-old Celebrity Gogglebox star suffered a nasty fall on holiday.

Heartbroken over the news, Ryan announced that he will not be hosting his BBC Radio 2 show this weekend. Like Rylan, Linda has captured the hearts of the nation and is a regular on Celebrity Gogglebox with her son.

On Saturday (September 2), Scott Mills will be stepping in to replace Rylan’s radio show at 3 p.m.

‘My priority at the moment is my mum’

Rylan opened up to his followers on Instagram about his mum’s nasty fall while on vacation.

“So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she’s had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here,” he said. “She’s not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated.”

“My priority at the moment is my mum,” Rylan continued.

Also, Rylan thanked everyone who was sending his mum their well wishes. “Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery,” he added.

Rylan recieved floods of love

While taking time off work, many of Rylan’s showbiz buds took to the comments section to send their love.

“Oh no….darling Linda. Sending you both all our love,” friend Ruth Langford wrote. Hope she’s okay mate. Loads of love. X,” McFly star Tom Fletcher shared. “Sending love mate x,” Mark Wright commented. “Oh mate, hope she’s doing ok. Big love,” Jordan North wrote.

While the messages poured in, Rylan shared an update in the comments section, writing, “Surgery has gone well. Will keep yas updated.”

Get well soon, Linda!

