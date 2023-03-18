Rylan Clark has unveiled a ‘new look’ on social media today and it has led to fans making a huge plea.

The presenter took to Twitter and Instagram to show off his beard.

But his followers were quick to make the same comment.

Lol pic.twitter.com/xWRxdLmlok — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 18, 2023

Rylan Clark’s ‘new look’

Rylan wrote alongside an image of himself: “Beard shaved… Run out of colour. Ginger for a day.”

Long-time Rylan fans know the star’s natural hair colouring is ginger and he dyes it black.

And it seems his followers were keen for him not to continue with the dye.

They pleaded with the Radio 2 host to go ‘natural’.

“It must be exhausting doing your hair, beard and eyebrows continually. Have you thought about going natural? Maybe have a few low lights first to soften the change?” queried one.

Another added: “In my best Mum voice I say keep it natural, it softens your face and it’s barely ginger. It’s interesting.”

“I really like it; think I might actually prefer it!” said a third.

The presenter joked about his new name (Credit: Instagram/rylan)

A fourth agreed: “Throwing my tuppence worth into the conversation, think this looks great on you I’d vote keep it this way if you were asking!”

“Keep it natural please …looks good!!” begged someone else.

Another complimented: “Looks good, natural and not so harsh. You should keep it like that.”

Rylan later shared another photo and said: “Just call me Ginger Spice.”

Rylan usually dyes his hair and beard (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan’s roots

Rylan has previously revealed that he was ginger up until his teenage years, when he started to dye his hair.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2016, he said: “I started dying my hair at secondary school, when I was about 15, I would like nothing more than to go back to my natural colour now… I do dye my beard…”

Rylan’s appearance is often discussed as as well as dying his hair, he’s known for his teeth.

The star is thought to have spent a whopping £25,000 on his tooth veneers back in 2013.

He has often joked about his bright white teeth over the years, and once said he was having a break from This Morning because “he’d had too many complaints from viewers that his teeth were giving off too much glare”.

But in 2021, the presenter told fans that he had decided to ditch them.

“I’ve taken the decision to say goodbye to my teeth,” he said, before saying his new smile was “imminent”.

