Rylan Clark has opened up about being admitted to hospital following the breakdown of his marriage to Dan Neal.

The Strictly It Takes Two host, 33, separated from Dan in June 2021 after six years of marriage. Rylan then took four months away from showbiz as he struggled with the split.

Speaking with The Observer, Rylan recalled how he ‘didn’t think he could continue’ at his lowest points.

Rylan and Dan Neal were married for six years (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rylan on going to hospital

Rylan’s rapid weight loss left fans concerned. The 6 foot 4 inches star said it got “very bad” and left him at just over nine stone. He also admitted he had ‘needed help’.

He indicated during the interview he ‘went away for a bit’ for “safety reasons”.

Rylan explained: “I’d got to the point where I didn’t know if I wanted to come back. Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I’d got… quite ill.”

Read more: Rylan Clark opens up about love life after split from husband Dan Neal

The Big Brother star also noted how he felt alone during the summer months of 2021, even though millions of fans felt like he is ‘their mate’.

He also pondered how the real-life Ross Richard Clark may not deal with struggles as well as his TV persona.

The It Takes Two host returned for Strictly presenting duties with Janette Manrara (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Very gone’

Rylan also said he was “having thoughts and doing things” he couldn’t understand.

He added: “So, I went away for a bit.”

When asked whether he went to hospital, Rylan said: “Yes. For safety reasons.”

I’d got to the point where I didn’t know if I wanted to come back.

“I didn’t think I’d be here. I didn’t think I could continue,” he also stated.

Asked if he meant to work or to live, Rylan replied: “Both. I didn’t think I’d actually come back. I was very… gone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

How fans have reacted

Rylan’s fans have made it clear on Twitter today (Sunday January 16) just how much they adore and support him.

Several social media users highlighted how moved they had been by reading his newspaper interview.

One person tweeted at him: “I’ve just read the Observer interview with you. Wanted to say that you’re a thoroughly nice person, very, very gifted – and please look after yourself. You’re an inspiration to others.”

Read more: Rylan Clark jokes he needs to ‘spend his money’ before divorce from Dan

Someone else wrote: “@Rylan I just read your interview in The Observer. I loved you the minute I saw you on X Factor and have loved everything about you ever since. Please keep doing what you do.”

And a third person posted: “@Rylan Just read your interview in The Observer. Please remember that the universe ultimately always oscillates in your favour. Furthermore, I think you are a beautiful authentic soul. Happy Sunday.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.