Rylan Clark has been warned on Twitter that he should sell his home immediately after an unwelcome visitor gave him a fright.

A snake breached the 33-year-old’s home over the weekend, and one of his followers had a simple instruction for him.

NOT TODAY SATAN KILL ME NOWWWW pic.twitter.com/LAwPEOsWL3 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 14, 2022

Rylan Clark and the snake

Over the weekend, Rylan shared a terrifying incident with his followers on Twitter and Instagram.

The 33-year-old arrived home on Friday night to find a snake in his living room.

Filming the snake, Rylan screams: “Oh my God!”

“There is a [bleeping] snake in my house! What do you do? What do you do?”

“Can someone please tell me what do you do because this is why you shouldn’t live alone,” he continued.

“I don’t know what to do.”

He then went on to say that he had touched the snake and it was “moving”.

Rylan was terrified of the snake (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark given advice

The 33-year-old’s video got a lot of attention from his followers on Twitter – and one famous friend gave him some pretty funny advice.

Loose Women star Katie Piper tweeted the star with a simple instruction.

“Sell your house immediately,” she said.

“That would be my reaction exactly Katie – stuff pick it up, have the house snaky, I’m going!” one follower replied.

“I would burn the house down and move,” another follower recommended.

Rylan got rid of the snake eventually (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened next?

Thankfully for Rylan, he didn’t need to sell his house or burn it down.

In a later update, he revealed to his Instagram followers that the snake had seemingly vacated the premises.

“It’s gone but I think it’s inside the bifold doors. If I’m not here tomorrow, then thank you, Jesus, for everything,” he said.

“I’m not in a good way, I’ve been Googling can you get killed by them? Why is this happening? Why is there a snake in my house? Is that normal?” he continued.

“What if there’s, like, the mum or the dad snake, is it real? Can they climb stairs?”

After a sleepless night, Rylan and his mum Linda went searching for the snake in the morning.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem as though they could find it in Rylan’s garden.

Read more: Rylan Clark leaves Instagram fans stunned as he shows off bare face in ‘no filter’ picture

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.