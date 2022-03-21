Rylan Clark fans rally around him as he shares emotional tweet

Rylan Clark fans rallied around him on Twitter as he shared an emotional message about being single in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, March 20).

Rylan split from his husband, Dan Neal, last year after six years of marriage.

The 33-year-old has previously been open about struggling mentally following his divorce.

Rylan posted an emotional tweet in the early hours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rylan Clark post on Twitter?

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Rylan took to Twitter to share an emotional tweet with his 1.6 million followers.

The 33-year-old, who had been out with friends on Saturday night, was feeling wistful when he arrived home.

“Ever have a night out where you have a really good night with friends,” he tweeted.

“However on the way home you sit and think, would much rather a night in with Netflix and someone you care about,” he continued.

“Yeah that babe.”

Rylan’s replies were instantly flooded with love and support from his followers, with many keen for the star to know they were there for him.

Rylan’s followers leapt to his support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rylan Clark’s followers say?

Over 200 of Rylan’s followers took to the replies to show their support for the TV star.

“It’s always the darkest before the dawn my friend,” actor Jeremy Edwards wrote.

“It’ll happen when you are least expecting it. Hugs until then. Take care of you Rylan,” one of Rylan’s followers wrote.

“Rylan you are a diamond and that time will come when you meet someone worthy of you,” another assured the star.

“It’ll come – but the only way it will is when you’re feeling yourself again. So you need those nights out with friends. Take your time darling,” a third said.

“Take time to enjoy yourself (whether that’s with friends/family or alone) and allow yourself to heal, you’ll get there eventually, time is a great healer,” another wrote.

Rylan and Dan split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan’s split from husband Dan

In June 2021, Rylan and his husband, Dan Neal, announced that they were splitting.

The couple had been together since 2013. They met when Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, which Rylan was hosting.

They got engaged in September 2014 and tied the knot in 2015. However, in June last year, they seperated.

Since their split, Rylan has been open about struggling mentally. Back in January, the 33-year-old spoke to The Sun about how his divorce had impacted him.

“I got ill and I lost weight, I went down to under ten stone — and I’m six feet four inches, so that’s not good,” he said.

“I didn’t deal with what happened and now I am. I felt unwell and it was a very difficult time for me.”

He also took a break from working in TV and radio, before returning in November to host Strictly: It Takes Two.

