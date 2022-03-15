Rylan Clark takes down troll who tells him to ‘grow up’ amid Ukraine debate

Rylan Clark was left fuming after a Twitter troll told him to “grow up” and focus on “people dying in Ukraine“, rather than getting a new tattoo.

However, 33-year-old Rylan wasn’t going to let the troll get the last word and expertly shut them down – with the help of some of his 1.6 million followers.

Rylan wasn’t happy with the troll (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark trolled on Twitter

The star’s dealings with a Twitter troll happened last night when Rylan tweeted about wanting a tattoo.

In a tweet to his 1.6 million followers, Rylan wrote: “Think I want a tattoo….. is this midlife or….”

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan finally replaced with Rylan Clark as Susanna Reid’s new sidekick?

A cruel troll was quick to reply to the star’s tweet. They said: “People dying in Ukraine and you are mincing about dreaming of tattoos. Grow up.”

It didn’t take long for Rylan to clock on to the troll’s tweet and shut them down with a smart reply.

“You got any idea what I’ve done for the cause? No, because I don’t feel the need to plaster it all over social media so thanks and take care have a great eve,” he wrote.

Rylan’s followers jumped to his defence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Rylan Clark’s followers react?

Plenty of Rylan’s followers took to the replies to show their support for Rylan.

“He’s got 2 followers sweetie, I wouldn’t worry!” one of Rylan’s followers said.

“You don’t need to justify yourself to anyone Rylan,” another said.

“You tell him hun!” a third wrote. “You have helped support and inspire so many people, he’s the one who clearly needs to grow up!”

“Don’t rise to this type of thing. You do not have to justify yourself to anyone. Know how much you are loved. You are good enough,” another said.

They went on, adding: “You are a good person. You are so loved.”

What else has Rylan been up to?

Rylan is no stranger to being trolled (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This isn’t the first time that Rylan has snapped back at trolls online recently.

Just last week, the 33-year-old was forced to clap back at a troll who made fun of his famous pearly whites.

“Getting up this early each day I would love to tell you all am going for a run and a 2-hour gym workout….. reality is 2 coffees so far in a dressing gown watching reruns of Tipping Point. I thank you,” Rylan tweeted.

Read more: Rylan Clark delivers brutal comeback to abusive troll and high five to him

One foolish troll wasn’t holding back that day.

“Apart from teeth that a bloody horse would be proud of, and speaking like a chav [bleep], what exactly do you contribute to society?” they wrote.

“Well.., ya dad seemed happy when he left mine last night!” Rylan quickly replied.

Don’t mess with Rylan on Twitter!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.