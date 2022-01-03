Rylan Clark has proudly showed off his incredible fitness transformation after previously battling with his weight.

The much-loved presenter has worked overtime to transform his body in recent months with the help of a personal trainer.

And it appears those gruelling hours in the gym have clearly paid off!

Presenter Rylan Clark has showed off his fitness transformation (Credit: Matt Ellis)

Rylan shows off transformation

Rylan has transformed his physique and mental wellbeing by taking part in The Six Pack Revolution programme.

The plan is a 75-day programme guided with 1:1 sessions by founder Scott Harrison.

In a bid to overhaul his diet, Rylan ditched alcohol and opted for healthier foods combined with The Six Pack Revolution smoothies.

I’m literally a new man!

The host also underwent an intense workout regime, including weight training, beer barrel work and boxing.

He then began to build specific areas such as strong shoulders, pecs and biceps.

Speaking of his transformation, Rylan said: “Fitness and taking care of my body is always something I’ve wanted to do but never felt I’d be able to. Since meeting Scott and following The Six Pack Revolution plan it really has changed my life.

The presenter transformed his body with the help of a fitness plan (Credit: Matt Ellis)

Read more: Rylan Clark admits his weight plummeted to a worrying low

“My attitude to exercise has done a complete u-turn and I am now much more aware of the nutritional benefits of food, which has resulted in me making more conscious decisions on what I’m consuming.

“Not only has my body transformed but my mental health has massively improved too. I’m literally a new man!”

He went on: “I’ve always worried about taking this step but it really has improved me for the better.”

Rylan reveals weight loss struggles

Last week, Rylan opened up on his weight loss following his split from ex-husband Dan Neal.

The star plummeted to ten stone shortly after their marriage breakdown.

He told The Sun on Sunday: “I got ill and I lost weight, I went down to under ten stone – and I’m six feet four inches, so that’s not good.

Rylan overhauled his image following his split from husband Dan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I didn’t deal with what happened and now I am. I felt unwell and it was a very difficult time for me.”

Rylan has since been supported by pals after debuting his incredible transformation.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (January 2), the star shared a snap of his new body to his profile.

Read more: Rylan Clark admits real reason for new veneers and his gross plan for his old teeth

Ruth Langsford went on to comment: “Wow!”

Janette Manara added: “Well… My TV husband is looking gooooooooooooood.”

Gabby Logan gushed: “Looking hot Rylan.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.